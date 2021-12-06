Ole Miss Looks Ahead to Sugar Bowl Against Baylor

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels are headed to the Allstate Sugar Bowl to take on the No. 7 Baylor Bears.

Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded the 2021 season with a 31-21 win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

“We are excited an awesome opportunity to play in a major bowl game,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “To play in the Sugar Bowl is to me what every kid living in the SEC area’s play in.”

Kiffin and his staff have been at Ole Miss for two season’s and in that time they are 15-7 overall.

“We are very blessed to be in this position and thank God for the opportunity to come here,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin added that the Rebels are a blended family.

“We have kids that have been here for six years and things they have been through,” Kiffin said. “Kids who have got here this year with two starters from the transfer portal. They really are a unique family.”

Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) comes into the Sugar Bowl after becoming the Big 12 Champions with a victory over Oklahoma State.

“An Awesome opportunity to play a great team in Baylor,” Kiffin said. “Who is extremely well coached.”

This will be the 10th Sugar Bowl appearance for the Rebels that dates back to 1953. Ole Miss is 6-3 in the past nine games. In 2016, the Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 48-20.

Ole Miss and Baylor will kickoff on New Year’s Day at 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.