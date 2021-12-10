Ole Miss’ Sam Williams Named Walter Camp All-American

Ole Miss senior defensive end Sam Williams earned the Walter Camp All-American honors by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday.

Williams was named second team Walter Camp All-America after a stellar 2021 campaign.



This is the 132nd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, the nation’s oldest college football All-America team, and presented by 777 Partners. Twenty-six players were selected to the first team by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 26 players were selected to the second team.



Williams has a school record 12.5 sacks on the season, which ranks fourth in the FBS. His 56 total tackles are the most by a Rebel defensive lineman since 2018. Williams leads the Rebels in both tackles for loss (15.0) and forced fumbles (4).



The Montgomery, Alabama, native is third in the Ole Miss career record book (modern day) with 22.5 career sacks. He also ranks seventh all-time at Ole Miss in career TFLs with 32.5.



Williams has anchored an Ole Miss defense that has held their opponent without a first-half touchdown in three straight games. It was just the second time all season that Mississippi State had been held out of the end zone during the first 30 minutes of play.



The Walter Camp All-Americans will be recognized at the Foundation’s annual awards weekend, which will be held Feb. 25-26 in New Haven, Connecticut.

Williams and the Rebels take on the Baylor Bears on New Years in the Sugar Bowl. The kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Staff Report