Ole Miss Starts Preparation for Sugar Bowl

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels returned to practice on Monday in preparation for their matchup with Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Night.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media at the conclusion of practice.

“It’s really good to be back out there,” Kiffin said. “Players were excited and we have a special team that loves practicing and being around each other.”

Ole Miss took a break from practice after its Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State on Thanksgiving.

“Practice was good after the break and recruiting,” Kiffin said. “Being back out there was awesome today.”

Ole Miss’ offense coordinator Jeff Lebby will be in the coaches’ box for the Sugar Bowl. Lebby was named as the offensive coordinator for the Oklahoma Sooners last week.

“He will coach the game,” Kiffin said. “We are happy for him going back to his alma mater – a great opportunity for him. (Lebby) has done an unbelievable job here. He is going to finish this thing off.”

This week the Rebels will practice Monday and Tuesday prior to taking Wednesday off.

“To not have too many days in a row cause they have had a lot of days,” Kiffin said. “This is like a training camp giving everyone an opportunity. Then more like a middle ground as the game draws closer there will be more game planning.”

No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 7 Baylor kick off on Jan. 1, at 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.