A Look at Baylor’s Offense in 2021

The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels open up the New Year in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the No. 7 Baylor Bears. Today we look at the Bears offense.

Baylor comes into the Sugar Bowl as the Big 12 champion after a 21-16 victory over then-No.7 Oklahoma State.

This season, Baylor finished the 2021 regular season with an 11-2 overall record and on a four-game winning streak that started against then-No.4 Oklahoma at home in Waco, Texas.

The Bears offense has averaged 32.5 points per game in all 13 contest and have a total of 58 points scored off turnovers.

Baylor’s defense surrendered 19.2 points to their opponents this season. Opponents scored a total of 27 points off turnovers by the Bears.

Head coach Dave Aranda’s squad opened the games this season with a total of 107 points in the first and 115 in the second quarter. Opponents put a total of 121 points in the first half.

Baylor’s quarterback Gerry Bohanon played in 11 games and passed for 2,165 yards this season with 17 touchdowns.

The Bears running game is anchored by Abram Smith, who carried the ball 232 times for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season.

The receiving core is led by Tyquan Thornton with 61 receptions for 946 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

Ole Miss and Baylor kickoff the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Years at 7:45 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.