Ole Miss’ John Rhys Plumlee to Transfer

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ John Rhys Plumlee thanked Rebel fans on social media on Monday for his time in Oxford on the gridiron and the diamond.

Plumlee announced on Twitter and Instagram that he is entering the transfer portal.

Plumlee just finished his junior season with the football team. He made the transition to wide receiver prior to the team’s Outback Bowl 26-20 win over Indiana. This season, Plumlee recorded 201 yards receiving, with 110 coming against the Liberty Flames. He also ran for 72 yards.

As a sophomore, Plumlee had a breakout gain against Indiana with five receptions for 73 yards. In 2020, Plumlee went 5-for-7 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt.

He came into Ole Miss as a quarterback and in his freshman year he passed for 910 yards and four touchdowns in the air. On the ground, Plumlee ran for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games.

On the diamond, Plumlee appeared in 60 games with 20 starts over two seasons. In the 2021 season, the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, native hit .267 with 21 runs scored, four doubles, one home run and seven RBI.

Plumlee wore No. 10 in football and No. 11 in baseball, and in 2021 both numbers were retired. Eli Manning’s No. 10 football jersey was retired when Ole Miss played LSU, and coach and player Don Kessinger’s No. 11 baseball jersey was retired when the Rebels played LSU.