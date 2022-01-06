Running Back Zach Evans Commits to Ole Miss

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff have landed running back Zach Evans out of the transfer portal on Thursday.

For I know the plans I have for you, Declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

~ Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/thwuahRpBi — Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) January 6, 2022

Evans is headed to Oxford after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.

The five-star recruit for the 2020 Class is out of North Shore High School in the Galena Park district in Houston, Texas. Evans is characterized by 247Sports as the No. 16 overall prospect, the No. 2 running back and No. 1 player in the state of Texas.

Last season, Evans had 92 carries for 648 yards and five touchdowns. He pulled in 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.