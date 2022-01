By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Campbell announced his plains on social media by thanking Ole Miss fans and coaches for his time in Oxford.

Excited for the Next Step! pic.twitter.com/xTZGEYOxMA — Chance Campbell (@ccam42) January 8, 2022

Campbell only spent one season with the Rebels after coming in from Maryland. He came in and became a big part of the defense. Last season, Campbell recorded 109 tackles, forced two fumbles with 12 sacks.