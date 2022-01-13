Chris Kiffin to Join Rebels Coaching Staff

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will add his brother Chris Kiffin to his staff at Ole Miss by multiple reports on Thursday.

Chris Kiffin is headed back to Oxford after spending time under head coach Hugh Freeze from 2012-17 with the Rebels. He also served as a graduate assistant for the Rebels in 2007.

Chris is expected to be the linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator along with Chris Partridge.

Prior going to the NFL, Chris worked with his brother Lane in 2017 at FAU as the Defensive Coordinator.

Chris is heading to Oxford after his time with the Cleveland Browns this past season and the San Francisco 49ers in 2018-19.