Ole Miss’ Running Back Henry Parrish Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. has entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, reported by Matt Zentiz of On3 Sports.

Parrish has been in the Ole Miss backfield for the last two seasons. This past season, the sophomore had 105 touches for 551 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

As a freshman, the Miami, Florida native, played in all 10 games with 56 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. Parrish also had seven catches for 59 yards.