Friday, January 14, 2022
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss’ Running Back Henry Parrish Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

0
265

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. has entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, reported by Matt Zentiz of On3 Sports.

Parrish has been in the Ole Miss backfield for the last two seasons. This past season, the sophomore had 105 touches for 551 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

As a freshman, the Miami, Florida native, played in all 10 games with 56 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. Parrish also had seven catches for 59 yards.

Previous articleOle Miss Adds Transfer LB Troy Brown from Central Michigan
Next articleOle Miss Defeats Alabama 85-56

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles