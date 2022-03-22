Ole Miss Football Adds Transfer Running Back, Linebacker 

Ole Miss football continues to add top, veteran talent from the transfer portal as Lane Kiffin announced two new additions who will begin spring practice with the Rebels when camp opens today.



SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV and TCU transfer linebacker Khari Coleman join Ole Miss after having appeared in over 40 combined collegiate games.



Bentley, a two-time All-AAC selection at SMU, saw action in 11 games last season for the Mustangs, making eight starts at running back. He was second on the team with 96 carries for 610 yards and four TDs. Bentley posted a pair of 100-yard rushing games, including a 153-yard performance in a win over TCU.



As a redshirt freshman in 2020, Bentley played in all 10 games and was named the Co-Rookie of the Year in The American Conference. He led the league with 913 rushing yards and finished the year with 11 rushing touchdowns. His 11 rushing TDs set the SMU freshman single-season record and his 913 rushing yards in the regular season were over 200 more than any other player in the conference.



Bentley had a career day in the second game of the 2020 season, rushing for 227 yards and three touchdowns in a 65-35 win over North Texas. He also led the Mustangs with 1,087 all-purpose yards on the season, the fourth-most in the AAC.



Coleman, a 2020 Freshman All-American, has seen action in 18 career games for TCU, registering 13 starts over the last two seasons, mainly at the defensive end position for the Horned Frogs. Sidelined by injury in the first three games of the 2021 season, Coleman finished the season with 19 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.



The New Orleans, Louisiana, native broke onto the scene in 2020 as a true freshman ranking second in the Big 12 and seventh nationally with 15.0 tackles for loss; the most by any freshman in the country. He earned Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year accolades after registering three sacks and 33 total tackles.

