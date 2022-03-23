Ole Miss ProDay Coverage at the Manning Center

Seventy-one scouts and NFL personnel from 31 professional teams gathered inside the Manning Center Wednesday for Ole Miss’ Pro Day as 17 Rebels put their skills on display with hopes of pursuing a future in the National Football League.



Ben Brown, Mac Brown, Chance Campbell, Snoop Conner, Matt Corral, Dontario Drummond, Jerrion Ealy, Lakia Henry, Jaylon Jones, Deane Leonard, Jahcour Pearson, Mark Robinson, Braylon Sanders, Jake Springer, Tariqious Tisdale, Orlando Umana and Sam Williams all took part in the annual event.



Corral, who earned third team All-America honors from Phil Steele after throwing for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021, had his pro day outing televised live on NFL Network. Last season, Corral also had 614 yards on the ground with 11 TDs. The 11 rushing TDs were the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He finished ranked 15th in the FBS in total offense (304.8).



Ole Miss will continue with its spring practice Thursday, culminating with the annual Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare, on Saturday, April 23. Kickoff of the intrasquad scrimmage is set for noon CT and will be televised by SEC Network+.



The Rebels’ Saturday spring practices (March 26, April 2, April 9, April 16) will be open to the public and will be held inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Gates for the open practice will open at 11:30 a.m., with the practice set to begin approximately at noon. Seating will be available in the south grandstand.

2022 NFL PRO DAY RESULTS (unofficial)

Ben Brown

Height: 6045

Weight: 313 lbs



Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: —

Broad Jump: —

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —

20-Yard Shuttle: —

3 Cone Drill: —

Mac Brown

Height: 6030

Weight: 190 lbs



Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: —

Broad Jump: —

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —

20-Yard Shuttle: —

3 Cone Drill: —

Chance Campbell

Height: 6023

Weight: 232 lbs



Bench Press: 19

Vertical Jump: —

Broad Jump: —

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.28

3 Cone Drill: 7.14

Snoop Conner

Height: 5096

Weight: 219 lbs



Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 31″

Broad Jump: —

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —

20-Yard Shuttle: —

3 Cone Drill: —

Matt Corral

Height: 6014

Weight: 215 lbs



Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: —

Broad Jump: —

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —

20-Yard Shuttle: —

3 Cone Drill: —

Dontario Drummond

Height: 6006

Weight: 217 lbs



Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 35″

Broad Jump: —

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.46

3 Cone Drill: 6.96

Jerrion Ealy

Height: 5077

Weight: 187



Bench Press: 15

Vertical Jump: —

Broad Jump: —

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.48

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.43

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.37

3 Cone Drill: 7.10

Lakia Henry

Height: 5110

Weight: 231 lbs



Bench Press: —

Vertical Jump: 29″

Broad Jump: 9’9″

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.78

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.83

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.83

3 Cone Drill: 7.87

Jaylon Jones

Height: 5106

Weight: 190 lbs



Bench Press: 18

Vertical Jump: 35.5″

Broad Jump: 9’1″

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.46

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.40

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15

3 Cone Drill: 6.71

Deane Leonard

Height: 6005

Weight: 194 lbs



Bench Press: 14

Vertical Jump: 33″

Broad Jump: 9’11”

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): -4.43

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.39

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.18

3 Cone Drill: 7.18

Jahcour Pearson

Height: 5073

Weight: 178 lbs



Bench Press: 13

Vertical Jump: 37″

Broad Jump: 10’1″

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.38

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.41

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.07

3 Cone Drill: 7.07

Mark Robinson

Height: 5114

Weight: 230 lbs



Bench Press: 34

Vertical Jump: 33.5″

Broad Jump: 9’11”

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.70

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.65

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.38

3 Cone Drill: 7.27

Braylon Sanders

Height: 6000

Weight: 196 lbs



Bench Press: 12

Vertical Jump: —

Broad Jump: —

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.21

3 Cone Drill: 6.95

Jake Springer

Height: 6000

Weight: 201 lbs



Bench Press: 6

Vertical Jump: 28.5″

Broad Jump: 9’8″

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.50

3 Cone Drill: 7.52

Tariqious Tisdale

Height: 6050

Weight: 285 lbs



Bench Press: 20

Vertical Jump: 31.5″

Broad Jump: 9’8″

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.57

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.66

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.88

3 Cone Drill: 7.56

Orlando Umana

Height: 6034

Weight: 311 lbs



Bench Press: 19

Vertical Jump: 26″

Broad Jump: 7’11”

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 5.59

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 5.57

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.84

3 Cone Drill: 7.99

Sam Williams

Height: 6034

Weight: 258 lbs



Bench Press: 25

Vertical Jump: 36″

Broad Jump: —

40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —

40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.33

3 Cone Drill: 6.93

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports