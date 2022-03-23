Ole Miss ProDay Coverage at the Manning Center

Seventy-one scouts and NFL personnel from 31 professional teams gathered inside the Manning Center Wednesday for Ole Miss’ Pro Day as 17 Rebels put their skills on display with hopes of pursuing a future in the National Football League.
Ben Brown, Mac Brown, Chance Campbell, Snoop Conner, Matt Corral, Dontario Drummond, Jerrion Ealy, Lakia Henry, Jaylon Jones, Deane Leonard, Jahcour Pearson, Mark Robinson, Braylon Sanders, Jake Springer, Tariqious Tisdale, Orlando Umana and Sam Williams all took part in the annual event.
Corral, who earned third team All-America honors from Phil Steele after throwing for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021, had his pro day outing televised live on NFL Network. Last season, Corral also had 614 yards on the ground with 11 TDs. The 11 rushing TDs were the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season. He finished ranked 15th in the FBS in total offense (304.8).
Ole Miss will continue with its spring practice Thursday, culminating with the annual Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare, on Saturday, April 23. Kickoff of the intrasquad scrimmage is set for noon CT and will be televised by SEC Network+.
The Rebels’ Saturday spring practices (March 26, April 2, April 9, April 16) will be open to the public and will be held inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Gates for the open practice will open at 11:30 a.m., with the practice set to begin approximately at noon. Seating will be available in the south grandstand.
|2022 NFL PRO DAY RESULTS (unofficial)
|Ben Brown
Height: 6045
Weight: 313 lbs
Bench Press: —
Vertical Jump: —
Broad Jump: —
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —
20-Yard Shuttle: —
3 Cone Drill: —
|Mac Brown
Height: 6030
Weight: 190 lbs
Bench Press: —
Vertical Jump: —
Broad Jump: —
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —
20-Yard Shuttle: —
3 Cone Drill: —
|Chance Campbell
Height: 6023
Weight: 232 lbs
Bench Press: 19
Vertical Jump: —
Broad Jump: —
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.28
3 Cone Drill: 7.14
|Snoop Conner
Height: 5096
Weight: 219 lbs
Bench Press: —
Vertical Jump: 31″
Broad Jump: —
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —
20-Yard Shuttle: —
3 Cone Drill: —
|Matt Corral
Height: 6014
Weight: 215 lbs
Bench Press: —
Vertical Jump: —
Broad Jump: —
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —
20-Yard Shuttle: —
3 Cone Drill: —
|Dontario Drummond
Height: 6006
Weight: 217 lbs
Bench Press: —
Vertical Jump: 35″
Broad Jump: —
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.46
3 Cone Drill: 6.96
|Jerrion Ealy
Height: 5077
Weight: 187
Bench Press: 15
Vertical Jump: —
Broad Jump: —
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.48
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.43
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.37
3 Cone Drill: 7.10
|Lakia Henry
Height: 5110
Weight: 231 lbs
Bench Press: —
Vertical Jump: 29″
Broad Jump: 9’9″
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.78
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.83
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.83
3 Cone Drill: 7.87
|Jaylon Jones
Height: 5106
Weight: 190 lbs
Bench Press: 18
Vertical Jump: 35.5″
Broad Jump: 9’1″
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.46
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.40
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15
3 Cone Drill: 6.71
|Deane Leonard
Height: 6005
Weight: 194 lbs
Bench Press: 14
Vertical Jump: 33″
Broad Jump: 9’11”
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): -4.43
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.39
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.18
3 Cone Drill: 7.18
|Jahcour Pearson
Height: 5073
Weight: 178 lbs
Bench Press: 13
Vertical Jump: 37″
Broad Jump: 10’1″
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.38
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.41
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.07
3 Cone Drill: 7.07
|Mark Robinson
Height: 5114
Weight: 230 lbs
Bench Press: 34
Vertical Jump: 33.5″
Broad Jump: 9’11”
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.70
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.65
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.38
3 Cone Drill: 7.27
|Braylon Sanders
Height: 6000
Weight: 196 lbs
Bench Press: 12
Vertical Jump: —
Broad Jump: —
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.21
3 Cone Drill: 6.95
|Jake Springer
Height: 6000
Weight: 201 lbs
Bench Press: 6
Vertical Jump: 28.5″
Broad Jump: 9’8″
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.50
3 Cone Drill: 7.52
|Tariqious Tisdale
Height: 6050
Weight: 285 lbs
Bench Press: 20
Vertical Jump: 31.5″
Broad Jump: 9’8″
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 4.57
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 4.66
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.88
3 Cone Drill: 7.56
|Orlando Umana
Height: 6034
Weight: 311 lbs
Bench Press: 19
Vertical Jump: 26″
Broad Jump: 7’11”
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): 5.59
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): 5.57
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.84
3 Cone Drill: 7.99
|Sam Williams
Height: 6034
Weight: 258 lbs
Bench Press: 25
Vertical Jump: 36″
Broad Jump: —
40-Yard Dash (First Attempt): —
40-Yard Dash (Second Attempt): —
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.33
3 Cone Drill: 6.93
Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports