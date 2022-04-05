Ole Miss Football Spring Practice

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Tuesday after the Rebels opened the third full week of spring practice.

On Saturday, the Rebels took to the Vaught for a scrimmage.

“Saturday was good,” Kiffin said. “Guys made plays on both sides. (Practice) has been very competitive with the addition of people. Like anything, competition makes everything better.”

Kiffin added that the players have had good energy and attuited with a lot of coaching adjustments and new guys on the staff. Has been good.

The Rebels have Jaxson Dart and Luke Altymer competing at quarterback.

“Both guys have made a lot of plays,” Kiffin said. “It’s a good competition.”

The running back room has a lot of new faces after Snoop Connor, Jerrion Ealy and Henry Parrish have moved on to the NFL draft.

“It has been good (over the last couple of weeks),” Kiffin said. “Kind of unusual to almost restart with only two returning guys in there. With the new coach (Marquel) Blackwell in there when so many people are new.”