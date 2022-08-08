Ole Miss Tabbed in Preseason USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released its preseason Top 25 on Monday. Ole Miss was listed as No. 24 coming into this 2022 season.

Ole Miss is coming into its third season with head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm. Last season, the Rebels finished with its first-ever 10-win regular season mark in program history and a trip to the Sugar Bowl.

Kiffin and his staff have brought in a lot of new players out of the transfer portal to replace players from last season’s run including quarterback Matt Corral.

Ole Miss is one of six SEC teams in the preseason poll with Alabama (1), Georgia (3), Texas A&M (7), Kentucky (21), Arkansas (23) and Ole Miss (24). To see the complete list of the Preseason Top 25 Poll click here.

Ole Miss kicks off the 2022 season on Sept. 3, against Troy.