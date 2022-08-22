Monday, August 22, 2022
Ole Miss is Two Weeks Away from Hosting Troy

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football held its second scrimmage of preseason camp on Saturday prior to classes returning to session on Monday.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following practice on Monday to discuss the team’s performance.

“I thought there were some really good things,” Kiffin said. “With a number of defensive injuries, it gave us some explosive plays offensively.”

Kiffin added that the speed with which the offense moved the ball was good in the scrimmage.

But after two scrimmages, the quarterback competition between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altymer is still too close to call.

“They’re very close and every day you could pick either one of them,” Kiffin said. “It will be a tough call.”

Kiffin added that as time draws closer to the start of the season, both Dart and Altymer are creating a hard situation, “which is a good thing to have.”

According to Kiffin, this year’s team has become deeper across the board over the last two seasons.

“At most positions we are a little deeper than we have been,” he said.

Ole Miss will kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 3, hosting Troy at 3 p.m.

