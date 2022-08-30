Jaxson Dart Looks Forward to Season Ahead in the SEC

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart has great expectations about playing in the SEC.

Dart transferred to Ole Miss after one season at the University of Southern California.

“I’m really excited coming, from the West Coast. I’ve never been able to experience an SEC game or atmosphere,” Dart said. “You hear everyone say all the time that everything is bigger and better in the SEC and I’m really ready to get out there and compete with the guys.”

Last season at USC Dart passed for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.

Dart arrived in Oxford in the spring and has been improving his skills on the field.

“I feel like there has been a lot of growth, especially from the spring and my extra time in the offense,” Dart said. “I’ve been able to improve on the little things and I think the biggest thing is to help me understand the offense.”

Since coming to campus, Dart has spent time with co-offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. to improve his game.

“It really has been a great time just getting to spend time with coach Weis and go through the offense learning the different schematics,” he said.

Dart added that when he got to Ole Miss he was a little more hesitant, but now he’s more confident about making the right decisions.

Throughout camp Dart has been in a quarterback battle with Luke Altmyer for the starting job. Head coach Lane Kiffin has yet to announce a starter.

Ole Miss kicks off the 2022 campaign Saturday as they play host to Troy at 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.