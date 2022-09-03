No. 21 Ole Miss Defeats Troy to Open the Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 21 Ole Miss runs past the Troy Trojans to open the 2022 season with a 28 – 10 victory on Saturday.

Ole Miss (1-0) put up 433 total yards against the Trojans.

Ole Miss Zach Evans ran for 130 yards on 20 touches in the game.

Head coach Lane Kiffin and staff made the decision to start transferring Jaxson Dart. Dart led the offense with 154 yards passing with one touchdown and an interception.

Luke Altmyer cane into the game in the fourth quarter going 1-for-2 in his outing. After the game, Kiffin said that Altmyer will start against Central Arkansas and Dart will come off the bench.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half over the Trojans after a strong performance from the running backs. All three of the Rebels’ scores in the half came on the ground by freshman Quinshon Judkins, junior Ulysses Bentley and senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

The Rebels’ defense kept the Trojans off the scoreboard for the first 29:57 of the first half. Troy got on the board with a 31-yard field goal to end the half.

At the end of the half, Ole Miss rushed for 201 yards with a total of 268 yards to the Trojan’s 111 yards of total offense.

In the second half, Dart found Malik Heath for a nine-yard touchdown reception. Heath finished the day with two receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Troy scored its only touchdown in the fourth quarter as Gunnar Watson got a three-yard reception.

Ole Miss returns to action next Saturday as they play host to Central Arkansas. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.