Ole Miss Looks Ahead to Central Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 21 Ole Miss (1-0) began preparation for Central Arkansas on Monday, looking ahead to the second opponent in the 2022 regular season.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following practice to look back at Saturday’s 28-10 victory over Troy.

“A tale of two games from looking at the score,” Kiffin said. “When you look at things, it’s 28-3 and we have two chances to go up 35-3 and blow the game open. We screwed it up with a turnover on a missed throw to put them away.”

Kiffin added that it is a good lesson to learn as the Rebels play better teams.

Against Troy, turnovers by the Rebels had Kiffin and his staff play starters longer in the game.

“It also got them in shape to play in that heat into the fourth quarter,” he said. “That part was good.”

The Rebels will have Luke Altmyer starting against the Bears, Kiffin said following the Troy game.

“Luke will go first in this game,” Kiffin said. “It gives both guys an opportunity to go first and see how he plays. He didn’t get as many opportunities as we would have liked (against Troy).”

Looking back at Troy’s defense, the visiting team caused trouble against Ole Miss’ offensive line in the run game and created some issues in the passing game.

“(Troy) has some really good players they always have,” Kiffin said. “Especially defensively that’s why they beaten LSU, Nebraska and always have got a lot of Alabama players.”

Against Troy, the Rebels’ wide receiver core had nine players catch passes for 162 yards.

“I don’t think they got a ton of opportunities with a big zone,” Kiffin said. “They played a drop eight-game which is why the run was so successful too.”

Kiffin added that the Rebels linebackers played well.

“The two defensive players of the game were the linebackers,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss welcomes Central Arkansas into the Vaught on Saturday night. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network +.