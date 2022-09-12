Game Time Announced for Tulsa

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference announced the game time for week four (Sept. 24) of the schedule as No. 20 Ole Miss plays host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off 59-3 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears inside the Vaught on Saturday. The Rebels offense put up over 500 total yards in the game.

Tulsa is 1-1 on the young season coming off a 38-35 win over Northern Illinois this past weekend.

The Golden Hurricanes are lead at quarterback by redshirt senior Davis Brin who has passed for 782 yards with seven touchdowns and an interception in two games.

The game will mark just the fourth time the Rebels and Golden Hurricane have met on the gridiron. Tulsa leads the all-time series 3-0 with meetings in 1932, 1944 and 1964. It will be the first time the series has ever been played in Oxford.

Ole Miss will face its first road test of the season on Saturday as they head to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ABC.