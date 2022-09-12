No. 20 Ole Miss Prepares for Georgia Tech Matchup

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 20 Ole Miss heads into the third week of the season looking to stay undefeated as they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday after practice.

The Rebels are coming off of a 59-3 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday.

“I’m pleased with the game in a lot of areas,” Kiffin said. “[There was] a challenge of not having an SEC opponent and playing really well and not coming out flat in the third quarter.”

Against UCA, Luke Altmyer suffered a hit in the second quarter that kept him out the rest of the game.

“He was [at practice] today and I think he’ll be all right,” Kiffin said. “We’re going to push forward the way that we have been going. We’re 2-0 and we’ll figure out who goes first later in the week.”

This weekend will be the first road test of the season for the Rebels to keep it like every week.

“It’s just travel and focusing on what we need to focus on,” Kiffin said. “It’s playing in a different stadium and surface. These guys need to perform really well.”

Ole Miss and Georgia Tech will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and can be seen on ABC.