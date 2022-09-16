Oxford Host Lafayette in the Crosstown Classic

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

The Oxford Chargers welcome in the Lafayette Commodores for the annual Crosstown Classic this evening. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bobby Holcomb Field on the campus of Oxford Middle School.

Oxford and Lafayette ae coming into this matchup prior to entering region play.

Lafayette comes in with a 1-2 record on the season after a hard fought 33-28 loss at Southaven last Friday night.

The Commodores were led on the ground by senior Jayden Reed with 32 touches for 126 yards and a touchdown. So far on the season, Reed has touched the ball 70 times for 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He averages 106.7 yards per game.

Oxford (1-1) is coming off a bye week after defeating South Panola 43-34 on September 2.

The Chargers’ quarterback senior Mack Howard threw for 183 yards and four touchdowns against the Tigers.

On the season, Howard has 295 passing yards with five touchdowns to one interception on the year. He averages 147.5 yards per game.

Fans not able to make it to the game can watch it live by clicking here.