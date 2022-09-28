HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Five

The 2022 college football season is going into week five as the calendar rolls into the month of October.
No. 14 Ole Miss steps into conference action as they play host to No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday for homecoming. The South Carolina vs South Carolina State matchup has been moved up to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian making landfall.
HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with their weekly picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and student contributor Emma Averett will each give picks.
This week the staff will pick from seven games.
Eastern Washington vs Florida
South Carolina State vs South Carolina
No. 7 Kentucky vs No. 14 Ole Miss
No. 2 Alabama vs No.20 Arkansas
No. 17 Texas A&M vs Mississippi State
LSU vs Auburn
No. 1 Georgia vs Missouri
Going into the week here are the standings: James 48-6, Carleigh 48-6, Emma 46-8, Adam 45-9 and Alyssa 45-9.
