HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Five

The 2022 college football season is going into week five as the calendar rolls into the month of October.

No. 14 Ole Miss steps into conference action as they play host to No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday for homecoming. The South Carolina vs South Carolina State matchup has been moved up to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian making landfall.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with their weekly picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and student contributor Emma Averett will each give picks.

This week the staff will pick from seven games.

Eastern Washington vs Florida

South Carolina State vs South Carolina

No. 7 Kentucky vs No. 14 Ole Miss

No. 2 Alabama vs No.20 Arkansas

No. 17 Texas A&M vs Mississippi State

LSU vs Auburn

No. 1 Georgia vs Missouri

Going into the week here are the standings: James 48-6, Carleigh 48-6, Emma 46-8, Adam 45-9 and Alyssa 45-9.

Staff Report