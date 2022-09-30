Davion’s Keys

Saturday, October 1, 2022
By Davion Rosenthall

Keys to the game vs. Kentucky

Offense:

• Focus on exploiting the offense as a whole and using every piece in order to be successful this game.

• Communication will be vital in this game between players and between coaches as well. Everyone has to be of one accord.

• Do what you do best, which is the run game! Get those tailbacks involved early and often.

Defense:

• The defensive line is going to have to overpower Kentucky’s offensive to get to the quarterback often.

• Keep the chemistry there. Chemistry goes a long way when playing good teams.

• Show Kentucky no mercy! Hit them in the mouth early.

