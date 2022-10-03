Ole Miss Climbs into AP Top 10 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss heads into week six of the college football season as they head to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores as No. 9 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC) is coming off of a 22-19 then No. 7 Kentucky over on Saturday that helped them jump five spots in the poll.

This week, Alabama reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the poll while Georgia with a win had a tough game against the Missouri Tigers.

A total of seven SEC Teams are named in this week’s poll Alabama, Georgia (2), Tennessee (8), Ole Miss (9), Kentucky (13), Mississippi State (23) and LSU (25).

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will kick at 3 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network.