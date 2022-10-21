Davion’s Den

By Davion Rosenthall

HottyToddy Intern

Ole Miss is off to an amazing start this season, and at 7-0 the Rebels are one of only nine teams nationally to remain undefeated thus far.

Ole Miss had three rushers to carry more than 100 yards in the game vs Auburn. Jaxson Dart, Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins all had an excellent game rushing-wise as they played a vital part in a total of 448 yards rushing throughout the game. Dart didn’t pass as much in this game, with only 130 yards, but he managed to throw three touchdowns.

On the defensive side, it was kind of an up and down performance. There were times when they demonstrated the tenacious defense we’ve seen all year, but other times they gave up a lot of yards.

In week eight, the Rebels travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where they will get ready to take on the LSU Tigers at Tiger stadium, better known as Death Valley. CBS is where you will be able to tune in and check out the hot Rebels at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Go Rebs!