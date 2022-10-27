HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Nine

This weekend the 2022 College football season closes out the month of October with week nine.

No. 15 Ole Miss heads west to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field and Florida and No. 1 Georgia met in Jacksonville.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with weekly picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall each give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted top scorers in the following eight games.

Arkansas vs Auburn

Florida vs No. 1 Georgia

Missouri vs No. 25 South Carolina

No. 19 Kentucky vs No. 3 Tennessee

No. 15 Ole Miss vs Texas A&M

No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 13 Penn State

Michigan State vs No. 4 Michigan

No. 20 Cincinnati vs UCF

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 70-15, Alyssa 66-18, James 65-19, Adam 65-19 and Davion 63-21.

Staff Report