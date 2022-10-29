No. 15 Ole Miss Defeats Texas A&M 31-28 in College Station

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 15 Ole Miss has a dominant performance on the ground to defeat the Texas A&M Aggies 31-28 in College Station.

“8-1 sounds really good to come on the road in front of 101 thousand people,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “We said all week they have great players. We have a really cool group of players to see them come on the road and win. It’s a hard place to play.”

Ole Miss’ (8-1, 4-1 SEC) freshman running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for a career-high in carries with 34 and yards with 205 and a touchdown.

“Pretty special day for Q on his 19th birthday today,” Kiffin said. “To carry the ball 34 times for over 200 yards.”

Ole Miss put up 530 yards of total offense with 390 on the ground and 140 in the air.

The Rebels started the game with a touchdown as quarterback Jaxson Dart found Dayton Wade for a touchdown.

Texas A&M answered quickly with scores on back-to-back drives to take a 14-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Aggies freshman quarterback Conner Weigman found Moose Muhammad III and Evan Stewart for the scores.

In the second quarter, the Rebels cut into the Aggies’ lead with a 46-yard field goal by Jonathan Cruz. That made it 14-10 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Ole Miss got two passing touchdowns as Dart found Cassey Kelly and Jonathan Mingo in the end zone. The Rebels went up 24-14 over the Aggies.

Dart finished the game going 13-20 for 140 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also rushed 17 times for 95 yards.

Texas A&M cut into the Rebels’ advantage in the four as Weigman connected with Noah Thomas to make it 24-21.

Judkins quickly answered the A&M score with a four-play 75-yard drive and had a huge 61-yard dash to start and found the endzone from a yard out. Ole Miss took a 31-21 advantage.

Texas A&M scored their final touchdown of the game to cut it to 31-28 as Weigman found Devon Achane on a seven-yard reception.

Weigman ended the game throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns.

The Aggies running back, Achane carried the ball 25 times for 138 yards.

Zach Evans returned to the lineup against A&M. Evans carried the ball eight times for 85 yards.

Ole Miss now heads into a bye week before taking on No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 12 inside the Vaught.