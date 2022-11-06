SEC Nation Returns to Oxford as Ole Miss Hosts Alabama

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back in Oxford for a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama.

The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m. CT, on SEC Network.

The show was in town earlier this season for Ole Miss’ 22-19 win over No. 7 Kentucky. Prior visits to The Grove were in 2014 for Ole Miss-Tennessee and the Egg Bowl, in 2015 against Arkansas, in 2016 and 2018 for a pair of matchups between Ole Miss and Alabama, 2019 vs. LSU and 2021 vs. LSU.

Laura Rutledge hosts the show, her sixth season in the host’s chair and her seventh on the show overall. She is joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Additionally, Marty & McGee presented by Old Trapper will be live on Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m. CT, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.

The Grove will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 2-6 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss will host the Crimson Tide on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will be on that call.

