HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 11

The 2022 College football season enters the second week of November as No. 11 Ole Miss plays host to the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Vaught for a Top 15 matchup.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted top scorers in the following seven games:

Missouri vs No. 5 Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs No. 24 Kentucky

No. 7 LSU vs Arkansas

No. 10 Alabama vs No. 11 Ole Miss

South Carolina vs Florida

No. 1 Georgia vs Mississippi State

Texas A&M vs Auburn

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 79-21, Alyssa 78-21, Adam 76-23, Davion 75-24 and James 73-26.

Staff Report