Friday, November 11, 2022
FeaturedSportsFootballHeadlines

HottyToddy Staff Picks Week 11

0
470

The 2022 College football season enters the second week of November as No. 11 Ole Miss plays host to the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Vaught for a Top 15 matchup.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted top scorers in the following seven games:

Missouri vs No. 5 Tennessee

Vanderbilt vs No. 24 Kentucky

No. 7 LSU vs Arkansas 

No. 10 Alabama vs No. 11 Ole Miss 

South Carolina vs Florida 

No. 1 Georgia vs Mississippi State 

Texas A&M vs Auburn

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 79-21, Alyssa 78-21, Adam 76-23, Davion 75-24 and James 73-26.

Staff Report

Previous article
College World Series-Winning Ole Miss Baseball Team a Hit with Children’s of Mississippi Patients
Next article
Davion’s Den

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles