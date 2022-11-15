Ole Miss Offensive Line Named Semifinalist for Joe Moore Award

Ole Miss was named one of nine semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday, an honor presented annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in the country.



The Rebels join Air Force, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA and USC on the list of semifinalists. The elite group has a combined record of 76-14 and represent four FBS conferences.



The Ole Miss o-line blocks for one of the nation’s most prolific offenses that currently leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 in the FBS with 259.8 rushing yards per game. The Rebels also rank in the top 10 nationally in total rushing yards (No. 3, 2,598), rushing touchdowns (No. 7, 29) and total rushing attempts (No. 5, 479).



Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC and No. 23 in the FBS in fewest sacks allowed, yielding just 1.00 per contest. Ole Miss is just one of five schools with three players over 500 yards rushing for the season.



The Rebel offensive line pushed Ole Miss to 448 rushing yards against Auburn on Oct. 15, the most by a Rebel rushing attack since 1962 and the fifth-most in school history (second-best against an SEC opponent). It also ranks as the seventh-best team performance in FBS for 2022 and the best against a Power-5 opponent.



Ole Miss has used three different starting lineups among six different starting offensive linemen, including two redshirt freshmen. In total, the core six linemen that have started in 2022 have combined for 119 career starts and 153 career games played.



The Joe Moore Award finalists will be named on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The eventual winner will be recognized in the ensuing weeks during a surprise, on campus visit to the winning unit’s school (TBD as per the winning school’s schedule).

