HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week 13

We have reached rivalry week in the 2022 college football season. This weekend has big games around the country as it wraps up the regular season for most before conference championships next week.

On Thanksgiving night, No. 20 Ole Miss plays host to Mississippi State for the Egg Bowl inside the Vaught.

HottyToddy.com’s staff is back with picks from a handful of games this week. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Holt and intern Davion Rosenthall give their choices of winners.

This week, the staff predicted scorers in the following nine games.

Mississippi State vs No. 20 Ole Miss

Arkansas vs Missouri

Florida vs No. 16 Florida State

Georgia Tech vs No. 1 Georgia

South Carolina vs No. 7 Clemson

Louisville vs Kentucky

Auburn vs No. 8 Alabama

No. 6 LSU vs Texas A&M

No. 9 Tennessee vs Vanderbilt

Going into the week here are the standings: Carleigh 91-26, Davion 87-29, Adam 86-28, Alyssa 86-30 and James 83-33.

Staff Report