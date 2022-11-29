Ole Miss Sophomore Luke Altmyer to Enter Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss Luke sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer announced on social media Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.

The Starkville, Mississippi, native made his decision known following the regular season finale Egg Bowl against in-state rival Mississippi State. The Rebels dropped the game to the Bulldogs 24-22 on Thanksgiving night.

Altmyer thanked Rebel Nation for his time at Ole Miss.

This season, Altmyer battled Jaxson Dart to be the Rebels starter, after the Carolina Panthers drafted former quarterback Matt Coral in the third round.

Altmyer started one game in 2022 against Central Arkansas, and saw action against Troy and Georgia Tech.

During his tenure in an Ole Miss uniform, Altmyer played in eight games, including the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Altmyer passed for 317 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions and a score with his legs.