Friday, December 2, 2022
FeaturedSportsFootballHeadlines

Looking Ahead to Possible Bowl Games for Ole Miss

0
106

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The regular season of the 2022 college football slate came to a close last weekend and now everyone looks towards championship week and bowl game selections.

Ole Miss finished the regular season with a 8-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the SEC after a 24-22 loss to in-state rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.

The Rebels are set to go bowling for the third straight season under head coach Lane Kiffin. Here are where ESPN has Ole Miss projected to spend the holidays.

They have the Rebels either going to the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve or the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Ole Miss would possibly take on Minnesota (Music City) or Illinois (ReliaQuest Bowl).

The Bowl games will be announced on Sunday.

Previous article
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Takes on Memphis on the Road
Next article
UM Reminds Employees, Students that Marijuana is Considered Illegal, Regardless of Medical Card Possession

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles