A Look Ahead to Texas Bowl Matchup

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss is headed to the Lone Star state to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Tax Act Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Ole Miss comes into the bowl game with an 8-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in SEC play. The Rebels are headed to a third straight bowl under head coach Lane Kiffin.

This season, the Rebels offense averaged 34.17 points per game and allowed their opponents 24.17 ppg.

The running game gained 3,374 yards and 31 touchdowns with freshman back Quinshon Judkins raking up 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns on 251 touches. Judkins counter part Zach Evans gained 899 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns in 136 attempts.

Ole Miss quarterback, sophomore Jaxson Dart, threw for more than 2,610 yards, with 18 touchdowns to only eight interceptions in 12 games. Dart also picked up 548 yards with his legs.

Texas Tech finished its regular season with an 7-5 overall record and 5-4 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders averaged 33.58 points per game in 2022.

Texas Tech threw the ball more than 3,680 yards this season with 25 touchdowns.

Thes two programs have met six times prior to this season, from 1986 to 2018 in four bowl games and one home-and home series. The Rebels have defeated the Red Raiders four times, all in neutral site locations. Texas Tech came away with the two wins in the home-and-home series.