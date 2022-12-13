Reactions to the Loss of Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach

Mississippi State head football coach died Monday night after being hospitalized on Sunday at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Leach was 61.

Mississippi State University released a statement from the Leach family in a press release that said: “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach had just finished his third season at the helm of the Bulldogs coming off a win over Ole Miss to go to the ReliaQuest Bowl to face Illinois.

Leach roamed the sidelines for 21 long and distinguished years as a head coach. A proven winner who established a culture of excellence at every stop of his career, Leach compiled a 158-107 (.596) record, guided his squads to 19 bowl games, produced seven seasons of at least nine victories, captured two conference division titles, became the winningest coach in Texas Tech history and set school records for bowl appearances at both Texas Tech (10) and Washington State (6). During 10 of those 21 seasons, Leach’s passing attack led the FBS – six at Texas Tech and four at Washington State.

The Ole Miss family shared their condolences for the loss of coach Leach to his family and Mississippi State University including Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Athletic Director Keith Carter.

Head coach Lane Kiffin said how much it meant to him share time with Leach and spoke of the impact Leach had on people and college football.

Staff Report