Ole Miss Returns for Second Week of Spring Practice

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss football team opened the second week of spring practice on Tuesday and head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following practice.

This year the Rebels have three quarterbacks in the room: Jaxson Dart, Spenser Sanders and Walker Howard. Dart is the returning quarterback from the 2022 season.

“I think it has been great for (Dart),” Kiffin said. “I think it is natural for us not to want competition around and certainly understand that but I think it has been really good for him.”

Kiffin added that Dart is one of our most improved players out on the field. “He looks better physically, mentally and we have been very excited about him so far.”

The Rebels have only been back to work preparing for the fall in just four practices.

“I think that for our offense to be ahead of our defense is to be expected with the returning system back,” Kiffin said. “We have a brand-new system on defense and a lot of new players and lost some good players.”

Kiffin added that the staff has a lot of work to do to develop depth on both sides of the ball.

“I’m really excited, knowing that we will continue to improve with so many new guys,” he said.

Kiffin emphasized he is looking at depth over the different positions on the field.

“I don’t think we have a lot of numbers at running back,” Kiffin said. “I’m excited about the ones that we do have. That would be an issue. I think that the secondary with injuries and pure numbers especially out side at corner. Those would be the ones that stand out to me right away.”

Spencer Sanders is recovering from an injury that is making him limited in practice.

“We have limited what Spencer has been able to do from a medical standpoint,” Kiffin said. “We are looking from a long-term standpoint there and not pushing it too much.”

Kiffin added that Spencer has done a really good job learning a new system from “a mental standpoint and obviously the physical stuff will come he is talented.”

Ole Miss will close spring practice at the end of the Grove Bowl on April 15 at 2 p.m.