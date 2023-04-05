Pegues Looks Forward to 2023 Season

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues, a senior who is entering his second season with the program, met with the media after practice on Tuesday.

The Rebels’ defense is going to look a little different in scheme under the new Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding, who came over from Alabama.

“I feel like coach Pete is really doing a good job meshing in different schemes during the spring,” Pegues said. “I feel like it gives us definitely from last year a being a zero nose and playing a zero to a 3 to 2 out of a four to a five. It gives me more versatile and film.”

Last season, Pegues tallied 26 total tackles in 12 games with five tackles for loss and three sacks. On the offensive side of the ball, he recorded on catch for a yard and a touchdown. On the ground, Pegues ran the ball once for four yards.

The D-line has a lot of returns coming back to play this season.

“The interior is the main piece of the offense and defense,” Pegues said. “The team goes as the O-line and D-line go with some familiar faces showing the process from spring to fall camp. We just do things. I feel like it’s a big thing.”

The Oxford, native began his college career at Auburn after graduating from Oxford High School before coming back home.

This spring, Pegues has seen a little time on the offensive side of the ball.

“I played a little full-back,” he said.

Pegues and his teammates close out spring practice on April 15 in the annual Grove Bowl.