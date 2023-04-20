Ole Miss DL Tywone Malone Enters Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Tywone Malone Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss defensive lineman Tywone Malone entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, a few days after the Grove Bowl.

This past season, Malone played in all 13 games and recorded 10 total tackles as a redshirt freshman.

In 2021, Malone played in one game against Austin Peay, recording three tackles and his first career sack for a loss of seven yards.

Malone arrived in Oxford as a freshman in 2021 as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites, a member of the ESPN 300 ranked No. 45, and tabbed as the No. 62 overall prospect nationally by 247Sports Composite.

The Jamesburg, New Jersey, native is also a member of the baseball team and was a part of the 2022 National Championship club.

This season on the diamond, Malone has appeared in six games with two starts with a hit in 10 appearances at the plate. His hit was a home run and he has scored three times with two walks.

In his two years on the diamond, Malone carries a .263 average with the Rebels in 13 games with five its in 19 at bats and three home runs with five RBIs.