Six Ole Miss Rebels Honored with Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Team

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Athlon Sports recently released its 2023 College Football Preseason All-Conference Team was released earlier in the week with Ole Miss having six players named to the list.

Ole Miss football released a tweet on Tuesday that named all six players.

Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins was tabbed to the first team offense. Judkins is coming off a freshman campaign in which he rushed for 1,567 yards with 16 touchdowns in 13 games.

The Pine Road, Alabama native made plays receiving the ball out of the back field with 15 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Three other Ole Miss players were named to the third-team on offense it was tight end Michael Trigg and offensive lineman Jeremy James. On the defensive side of the ball the honor went to Cedrick Johnson.

On the fourth team, Ole Miss got two offensive-lineman Micah Pettus and Corner back Deantre Prince.