SEC Remains at Eight-Game Conference Slate for 2024

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday during the annual spring meetings in Destin, Florida, that the 2024 season schedule will remain an eight-game conference format.

The SEC will have two new teams in the league next year with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement about the the football schedules.

“We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can be better managed with a one-year schedule,” Sankey said.

In addition to the eight-game conference slate, each member will play one opponent from the Power Five or a major independent.

The conference will eliminate divisions and the Championship game feature the top two teams in the standings at the end of the season.

The 2024 SEC conference schedule for each school will be released on June 14 on the SEC Network.