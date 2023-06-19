QB Austin Simmons Heads to Ole Miss

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football picked up a four-star quarterback over the weekend in Austin Simmons as he flipped from the 2025 class for Florida to the 2023 class for Ole Miss.

Simmons made the announcement on the Coach Me Coach Podcast and on social media that he was joining head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

The Moore Haven, Florida native told the podcast that he had done accelerated learning.

Simmons was ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class. Now coming into Ole Miss as a 17-year-old high school graduate with a 5.35 GPA.

Last season at Moore Haven High School, Simmons threw for 3,161 yards and 24 touchdowns to only nine interceptions.

He is also a baseball player at True North Classical Academy in Florida he hit with a .365 average and 16 runs.

On the mound, Simmons went 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA.

Ole Miss opens the 2023 season against Mercer on September 2, at 1 p.m.