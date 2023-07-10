Ole Miss Football Players Headed to SEC Media Days

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin at the podium at SEC Media Days. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Sports

SEC Media Days get under way next week when all 14 teams land in Nashville to discuss the upcoming gridiron season.

Ole Miss announced on social media the three student-athletes joining head coach Lane Kiffin in front of the media: running back Quinshon Judkins, defensive end Cedric Johnson and corner back Deantre Prince.

The Rebels are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 and looking to rebound from four straight losses to close out the year.

Last season, Judkins carried the ball 274 times for 1,612 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The defense representatives in Prince and Johnson both have three years of experience on the field coming into the season.

Kiffin is headed into his fourth season with Ole Miss, with a new defensive coordinator in Pete Golding.

Ole Miss opens the season on Sept. 2, playing host to Mercer University.