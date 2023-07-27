Prince Anticipates Successful 2023 Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics



Ole Miss senior cornerback Deantre Prince is looking forward to the 2023 football season.

Last season, Prince started in all 13 games while recording 39 total tackles and one for loss. He pulled down one interception with 11 pass breakups.

But Prince and his teammates have had to learn a new defense this offseason with the addition of Pete Golding as the new defensive coordinator.

“Multiple schemes,” Prince said. “He’s teaching us to become great defensive players and how to communicate, and get educated on the game.”

Prince arrived on campus in 2019 and played for head coach Matt Luke. In his freshman campaign, he played in all 12 games and tallied 25 total tackles with 18 solo stops. The next season he transferred to Northeast Mississippi Community College for a year before coming back to Ole Miss.

“I just wanted to return and be a better player for this community,” Prince said. “I grew up in Mississippi and I thought about Ole Miss and it was my dream.”

Over the past three seasons, the Charleston, Miss., native has played in 38 games and recorded five interceptions, which is the active leader for the Rebels, along with 110 total tackles. And coming into this season, Prince is on the Preseason All-SEC Fourth Team by Athlon for the second straight year.

Prince and the Rebels will open the season at home as they welcome Mercer on Sept. 2.