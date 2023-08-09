Knox Looks Forward to Upcoming 2023 Season

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss Football Fall Camp at the Football Practice Fields in Oxford, MS, on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

While talking to members of the media after practice on Monday, Ole Miss senior wide receiver Jalen Knox said he is enjoying camp going into this season.

“It’s smooth so far,” Knox said. “Right now, I am trying to iron out the little details of my game, with the last little things we haven’t worked on yet.”

Knox added that he has been working on “the little details at the top of the routes and being good out of my breaks and catching the ball.”

Knox is entering his second season on the gridiron with the red and blue after transferring into the program in 2021 and had to sit out a year due to NCAA transfer rules.

Last season, the Arlington, Texas, native, appeared in ten games and returned for kickoffs during the season. He recorded two tackles on special teams.

This season, the wide receiver room is deep from the returning players to the new pieces added at the position.

“I feel like we have one of the best rooms in the country,” Knox said. “We are all on the same page and locked in — we’re all growing. I don’t see too many people being better than us, but we know what we have in our room and just going to keep working … go put on a show when Saturdays come.”

Prior to arriving in Oxford, Knox played for the Missouri Tigers. During his time in Como, played in 34 career games with 16 starts. Knox recorded 77 career catches for 1,031 yards and four TDs in three years.

Knox and the Rebels will take the field on Sept. 2, as they play host to Mercer.