Ole Miss Football Practice: Head Coach for a Day

Ole Miss football suited up for its first scrimmage of the fall training camp on Saturday, but with a twist: assistant head coach Derrick Nix took over as head coach for a day from Lane Kiffin, leading the Rebels for a 24-hour period up to and throughout the scrimmage.



For Kiffin, this was no stunt. This was a chance to give Nix – a now 16-year veteran of the Ole Miss coaching staff – an opportunity in the driver’s seat for real.



“What we did was, 24 hours ago he became the head coach for a 24-hour period,” Kiffin said. “And that was done not as a PR thing, that was really done to give him an opportunity to see what it’s like to learn.”



