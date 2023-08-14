Khari Coleman “Removed from Team Activities”

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss head coach addressed the media following the first scrimmage on Saturday and said that linebacker Khari Coleman had been “removed from activities.”

“We handle discipline internally as we collect all the info,” Kiffin said.

Last season, Coleman played 11 games for the Rebels starting four games. During the season, he recorded 42 tackles and was tied for the team lead with 10 TFLs for 45 including 4.5 sacks.

Coming into this season, Coleman is on the Butkus Award Preseason Watch List and on Preseason All-SEC Fourth Team (Phil Steele).

Prior to arriving on campus, he played at TCU. At TCU, he played in 18 games making 12 starts. In his freshman campaign he was named to multiple Freshman All-America teams including earning the Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year.