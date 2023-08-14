Ole Miss Lands at No. 22 in AP Preseason Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

The Associated Press released its preseason college football Top 25 poll on Monday. The season is right around the corner with week zero kicking off on August 26.

Ole Miss lands in this years Top 25 poll at No. 22.

Last season in 2022, the Rebels finished with an 8-5 overall record and have a strong running game Quinshon Judkins who carried the ball 274 times for 1,612 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Ole Miss is one of six teams in the preseason Georgia (1), Alabama (4), LSU (5), Tennessee (12), Ole Miss (22) and Texas A&M (23).

To see the full list of the AP’s preseason Top 25 poll, click here.

Ole Miss opens the season on September 2, as they play host to Mercer at 1 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.