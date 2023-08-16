Ole Miss Football Tickets Available for the Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The start of Ole Miss football 2023 season is less than a month away from kickoff.

Ole Miss will host seven teams inside the Vaught beginning with the Mercer Bears on September 2.

The Ole Miss ticket office has ways for the fans to enjoy watching the Rebels play in person in Lane Kiffin’s fourth season at the helm.

Fans can choose to purchase single game tickets. All seven games are available to buy tickets for every home game.

Or either purchase the party packs in which the fans can select a four game, three game or two game packages.

Season tickets are still available even though the South endzone is sold out fans can purchase them as well.

This season, fans can watch sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins, Jaxson Dart and the rest of the Rebels try and get their way to Atlanta.