Lane Kiffin on Training Camp for the Rebels

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football has been in training camp for a couple of weeks to prepare for the season opener on Sept. 2 against Mercer.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Thursday after practice.

“It’s going good; we have great energy and really coming together,” Kiffin said. “Good culture with so many new guys. Obviously, they have good culture until adversity hits.”

Coming into the season, Kiffin added a lot of new pieces to the defense, including new defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

“Shows you where the team is at. Coming together on defense, eliminating explosive plays,” Kiffin said. “Sometimes in camp, that can be an issue.”

Kiffin added that last season, the Rebels’ defense saw that with the number of people coming into the program.

“I feel like a lot of these new players have a lot of experience, and that is a factor in helping that,” he said.

Kiffin is confident with the competition on a number of spots.

“Defensive line, running back competition now, tight ends are very deep and kickers,” Kiffin said. “It has been very good all the way around.”

This season, Ole Miss has a talented quarterback room with Jaxson Dart, Spenser Sanders, Walker Howard and Austin Simmons.

“Those guys are doing really good,” Kiffin said. “Coach (Charlie) Weis has spent a ton of time with them. With a whole new room as Jaxson is only going into his second year.”

Kiffin added that the QB’s are “grasping onto the system.”

Since coming into fall camp, Kiffin said that “Spenser has done some good things since being healthy now.”

Ole Miss and Mercer will kick the season off at 1 p.m. on September 2 and can be seen on the SEC Network+.