Ole Miss Gets Five-Star DL Commit Kamarion Franklin

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin picked up a big recruit on Saturday as Kamarion Franklin committed to play for the Rebels.

Franklin is headed to Oxford as a five-star defensive lineman out of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi for the 2024 class.

Franklin made his decision public to come to Ole Miss on social media.

Franklin arrived on the national scene in 2021, at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds while recording 71 tackles, 11 sacks, a forced fumble and four interceptions.

Last season as a junior, Franklin recorded 93 tackles and 19 sacks, including returning a fumble for a touchdown and blocked three kicks.