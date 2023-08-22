Ole Miss Football Lands Six on Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

Ole Miss football ended up with six all-conference honorees on the Coaches Preseason All-SEC team unveiled on Tuesday.



Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins led the way with a first-team selection, while Ole Miss had five additional honorees on the third team: tight ends Caden Prieskorn and Michael Trigg, offensive linemen Jeremy James and Micah Pettus, and defensive end Jared Ivey.



This is the latest award in a long line for Judkins, who has also already been named to the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Doak Walker Award watch lists in addition to earning Preseason All-America from the AP, CBS Sports/247Sports, The Sporting News, Walter Camp, Lindy’s, Athlon and Phil Steele, as well as Preseason All-SEC honors by the SEC media, Walter Camp, Lindy’s, Athlon and Phil Steele.



Judkins is coming off a historic freshman season in 2022, during which he was named CBS’ National Freshman of the Year, On3’s Offensive True Freshman of the Year, the SEC Newcomer and SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as a first-team Freshman All-American by three different publications. Last season, Judkins set the Ole Miss single-season records in both rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns (16), and ended the year ranked in the national top-10 in rushing yards (No. 7), rushing touchdowns (No. 10) and total touchdowns with 17 (No. 10).



Judkins put together one of the greatest seasons ever by an SEC freshman running back in 2022. His 1,567 yards ranks as the second-most ever by a freshman in SEC history, trailing only Georgia’s Herschel Walker, who ran for 1,616 yards in 1980. Judkins’ historic season also ended ranked No. 11 all-time among Power-5 freshmen and was the most since 2017.



Prieskorn, already a member of the Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, was also a third-team selection for All-SEC by Phil Steele this preseason. Prieskorn transferred to Ole Miss from Memphis, where he played in 29 games at Memphis after joining the team as a walk-on in 2019. In his Memphis career, he hauled in 55 catches for 681 yards and seven touchdowns. Last season, Prieskorn was named as a Mackey Award semifinalist first team All-AAC by both Phil Steele and PFF after leading Memphis in receiving yards (602) and tying for the lead in touchdown receptions (7).



Trigg, also a member of the Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, earned his second third-team honor this preseason after also appearing on Athlon’s third team. Trigg will look to make his way back from injuries that forced him to miss several games last season. In 2022, Trigg played in seven games and made six starts at tight end, recording 17 receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns – all three of which came against Central Arkansas on Sept. 10, tying the single-game school record.



This is the third preseason All-SEC honor for James, who also has made Lindy’s first team and Athlon’s third team. James started all 13 games for the Rebels in 2022, with nine at right guard and four at right tackle. James totaled 914 snaps on the offensive line in 2022, helping push Ole Miss to its best rushing season in school history at 3,336 yards.



Pettus, an Outland Trophy Watch List member and a fourth-team Preseason All-American by Phil Steele, has also appeared on preseason All-SEC teams by Phil Steele (second team) and Athlon (fourth team). Pettus is coming off a terrific freshman season in 2022, during which he helped anchor an Ole Miss offensive line that paved the way for the Rebels’ SEC leading and FBS No. 3 rushing attack at 256.6 yards per game. Pettus played in all 13 games for the Rebels as a freshman in 2022, starting each of the last nine at right tackle en route to being named a third-team Freshman All-American by CFN.



Ivey played in all 13 games for Ole Miss in 2022 after transferring in from Georgia Tech, making seven starts on the defensive line for the Rebels last season. Ivey totaled 562 snaps in 2022, tallying 37 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.





Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports